Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah D. Ricketts. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

TYLER, TX-Ricketts, Sarah D. Sarah completed her earthly journey on January 15th, 2020, with her devoted husband and one of her beloved sons by her side. Sarah valiantly battled Alzheimer's disease for over nine years. Sarah was born October 8th, 1941, in Coushatta, LA. to Millard Ceals and Iva Vivian Davis. She was one of eight brothers and sisters. Upon completing high school, Sarah moved to Shreveport and soon went to work for AT&T, which was the beginning of a long and successful career. Sarah was an enthusiastic employee and worked hard to advance through the ranks, serving in several management positions. She retired in 1996, with 36 years of service. After retirement, Sarah and Bill sold their home and bought a motor home, setting out to see the country. Sarah had a love for traveling, golfing, playing bridge, reading, and meeting new friends along the way. She also had a close circle of friends whom she loved to be with, and they loved her. She lived a wonderful life until Alzheimer's disease slowed down this beautiful lady. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, a brother George Davis, and a sister Dorothy Wiggins. She is survived by her loving husband, of more than 23 years, William "Bill" Ricketts. She is also survived by her sons Richard R. Sanderson of Tyler, TX, and Robert M. Sanderson and daughter-in-law Kelly of Mulvane, Kansas; two granddaughters Sarah R. Sanderson and Ellen H. Thompson; three loving great- grandchildren; her sister Eleanor Petterson; brothers Robert Davis, Millard Davis, Clifton Davis and John Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Wichita, Kansas. If you chose to honor Sarah with a memorial, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County, 211 Winchester Drive, Tyler, TX 75701 or your local Alzheimer's Alliance.

TYLER, TX-Ricketts, Sarah D. Sarah completed her earthly journey on January 15th, 2020, with her devoted husband and one of her beloved sons by her side. Sarah valiantly battled Alzheimer's disease for over nine years. Sarah was born October 8th, 1941, in Coushatta, LA. to Millard Ceals and Iva Vivian Davis. She was one of eight brothers and sisters. Upon completing high school, Sarah moved to Shreveport and soon went to work for AT&T, which was the beginning of a long and successful career. Sarah was an enthusiastic employee and worked hard to advance through the ranks, serving in several management positions. She retired in 1996, with 36 years of service. After retirement, Sarah and Bill sold their home and bought a motor home, setting out to see the country. Sarah had a love for traveling, golfing, playing bridge, reading, and meeting new friends along the way. She also had a close circle of friends whom she loved to be with, and they loved her. She lived a wonderful life until Alzheimer's disease slowed down this beautiful lady. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, a brother George Davis, and a sister Dorothy Wiggins. She is survived by her loving husband, of more than 23 years, William "Bill" Ricketts. She is also survived by her sons Richard R. Sanderson of Tyler, TX, and Robert M. Sanderson and daughter-in-law Kelly of Mulvane, Kansas; two granddaughters Sarah R. Sanderson and Ellen H. Thompson; three loving great- grandchildren; her sister Eleanor Petterson; brothers Robert Davis, Millard Davis, Clifton Davis and John Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Wichita, Kansas. If you chose to honor Sarah with a memorial, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County, 211 Winchester Drive, Tyler, TX 75701 or your local Alzheimer's Alliance. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close