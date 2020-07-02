LOST SPRINGS-Stuchlik, Sarah E. Sarah's life began on September 28, 1946 in Wichita. She was the daughter of Harold and Florence (Graham) Fortney. Sarah was a 1965 graduate of Mt. Carmel High School and a graduate of Wichita Business College. She was united in marriage to Monty Stuchlik on September 2, 1967 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Wichita. Sarah worked for Pilsen State Bank in Lincolnville, a bookkeeper and even a nanny in Wichita but her only true vocation was as a loving wife and caring mother. She did not work outside of the home until the children were grown. Sarah volunteered at her children's schools and volunteered at church because family was everything to her. She was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Herington and a member of the Altar Society. Sarah was very musical, she played piano, organ and accordion. She loved music and musical theatre. Sarah was a horse racing enthusiast and Kansas City Royals fan. She enjoyed reading, sewing and putting together puzzles. Sarah's greatest joy was her children and grandchildren and she cherished every minute of that time. Her loving family includes her husband Monty Stuchlik of Lost Springs; children Candace (Michael) Thode of Valley Center, Daniel (Melissa) Stuchlik of Pilsen, and Ross (Megan) Stuchlik of Lost Springs; grandchildren Tanner, Allie, Colt and Dakota Stuchlik and brother Kenneth Fortney of Wichita. Sarah passed away on Monday June 29, 2020 at Newton Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandchildren Cheyenne, Cole and Hunter Stuchlik, three brothers and two sisters. Her family will gather with friends on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Yazel-Megli Funeral Home, Marion. Rosary services will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Herington with Mass of Christian burial following at 11 a.m. celebrated by Father Peter O'Donnell. Sarah will be laid to rest in Pilsen Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to Good Shepard Hospice, the Father Kapaun Legacy Fund or St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in care of the funeral home. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Sarah at www.ymzfh.com
