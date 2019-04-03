Martin, Sarah Elouise 95, passed into eternal life, Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born July 27, 1923 to Con and Rosa Ussery in Norwood, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 59 years, Vernon Martin, Sr.; and one son, Jack L. Martin. Elouise is survived by her sons, Vern (Shelley) Martin, and Jim (Rosemary) Martin; daughter-in-law, Vicki Martin; grandchildren, Susan (David) Wilson, Kim (Paul) Spink, Steve (Nancy) Martin, Scott (Eva) Martin, Zachary Cates, and Joshua Cates; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, April 5, 2019, from 1 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm. Celebration of Life: 1 pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Interment to follow at Branson Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019