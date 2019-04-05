Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Elouise Martin. View Sign

Martin, Sarah Elouise 95, passed into eternal life, Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born July 27, 1923 to Con and Rosa Ussery in Norwood, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 59 years, Vernon Martin, Sr.; and one son, Jack L. Martin. Elouise is survived by her sons, Vern (Shelley) Martin, and Jim (Rosemary) Martin; daughter-in-law, Vicki Martin; grandchildren, Susan (David) Wilson, Kim (Paul) Spink, Steve (Nancy) Martin, Scott (Eva) Martin, Zachary Cates, and Joshua Cates; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, April 5, 2019, from 1 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm. Celebration of Life: 1 pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Interment to follow at Branson Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202.

Martin, Sarah Elouise 95, passed into eternal life, Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born July 27, 1923 to Con and Rosa Ussery in Norwood, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 59 years, Vernon Martin, Sr.; and one son, Jack L. Martin. Elouise is survived by her sons, Vern (Shelley) Martin, and Jim (Rosemary) Martin; daughter-in-law, Vicki Martin; grandchildren, Susan (David) Wilson, Kim (Paul) Spink, Steve (Nancy) Martin, Scott (Eva) Martin, Zachary Cates, and Joshua Cates; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, April 5, 2019, from 1 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm. Celebration of Life: 1 pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Interment to follow at Branson Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202. www.Reflection-Pointe.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close