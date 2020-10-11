Sarah L. Wise
February 20, 1992 - October 6, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Wise, Sarah L., age 28, CNA, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Private Family Services. Celebration of Sarah's Life, Noon, Fri, Oct. 16th, at Clearwater City Park, Clearwater. Preceded in death by cousin, Derek May; grandfathers, Mike McCullough and Bob Wise; great-grandparents, Adella Wise, Cliff and Alvena McCullough. Survivors: son, Dorian Wise; father, Larry Wise; mother, Buffie McCullough, both of Clearwater; siblings, Paul Wise of Clearwater, Natalie (Jason) Aviles, James (Danielle) Wise, Adella (Percy) Turner, all of Wichita; significant other, Justin Messerschmidt; grandmother, Linda McCullough. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: Sarah Wise Memorial Fund c/o Gofundme.com https://www.gofundme.com/f/sarah-wise-memorial-fund
. www.wsmortuary.com