McGreevy, Sarah 46, homemaker, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Rosary, 7 p.m., Thursday, May 23; Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Friday, May 24, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Janet Goebel. Survivors: husband, Brian; daughter, Amanda (Kendall Delp) McGreevy of Breckenridge, CO; son, Brett (Hannah) McGreevy of Olathe; sisters, Julia Turner, Rebecca J. (Gene) Stuhlsatz, Jennifer L. (Doug) Stephens, Susan (Rob) Miller; brothers, Christopher (Cozy) Goebel, Anthony (Wilfreda) Goebel, W. Vincent (Diane) Goebel and Daniel (Ariann) Goebel; many nieces and nephews. Memorials established with Christ The King Catholic Church, 4411 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209 and Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 22, 2019