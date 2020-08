MULVANE-Guldner, Saundra Louise 80, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born December 20, 1939 to Theodore Foster and Edwina Foster Walker in Wichita,KS. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Guldner; daughter-in-law, Kris Guldner; great-granddaughter, Zanalynn Sweeten; sister, Carolyn Bledsoe; brother, Douglas Foster. Saundra is survived by her 7 children, Terri Woolever, Tarra Smith, Paul Guldner, Patrick Guldner, Kimberly Simmons, Kay Guldner, Jesse Guldner; 35 grandchildren; 90 (and growing) great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Cecil Pete Foster, and Terry Lee Foster; numerous extended family members. Graveside Service: 10:00 am, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Mulvane Cemetery, East 119th Street S, Mulvane, Kansas 67110. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital