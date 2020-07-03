Schneider, Savannah M. 23, departed this life June 13, 2020. She was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas. She had a strong love for people and animals. She grew up attending Heather's Camp (a summer camp for blind and visually impaired children). Her final years were spent attending Wichita State University, where she was a proud member of the Delta Gamma Fraternity. Savannah was preceded in death by her father, Bob; stepfather, Lee; and mother, Teresa. She is survived by her sister, McKenzie; her aunts, Sara, Dawn, Shirley, Glenda, Fran, Betty and Cindy; and her uncles, Joe, Sean and Bill. A private ceremony was held. The family would like to thank everyone for their help and support. She was laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery next to her mother. Memorials are set up at the Kansas Humane Society and Heather's Camp.



