1/1
Savannah M. Schneider
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Savannah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schneider, Savannah M. 23, departed this life June 13, 2020. She was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas. She had a strong love for people and animals. She grew up attending Heather's Camp (a summer camp for blind and visually impaired children). Her final years were spent attending Wichita State University, where she was a proud member of the Delta Gamma Fraternity. Savannah was preceded in death by her father, Bob; stepfather, Lee; and mother, Teresa. She is survived by her sister, McKenzie; her aunts, Sara, Dawn, Shirley, Glenda, Fran, Betty and Cindy; and her uncles, Joe, Sean and Bill. A private ceremony was held. The family would like to thank everyone for their help and support. She was laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery next to her mother. Memorials are set up at the Kansas Humane Society and Heather's Camp.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved