Scott Allen Goodwin

February 27, 1970 - September 27, 2020

Colorado Springs, Colorado - Age 50, died in Colorado Springs, CO on September 27, 2020. Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Gudgel. He is survived by his papa, Allen Goodwin; step-mother, Mary Goodwin; twin sister, Dana (Tom) Baniewicz; half-brother, Alex Gudgel; and former wife, Audry Arpin. A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Rolling Hills Country Club, 223 S. Westlink, Wichita. Masks required and social distancing observed. Inurnment of cremains will follow in the Columbarium, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1750 N. Tyler Rd., Wichita. Memorials have been established with, Ronald McDonald House, 551 N. Hillside, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67214.

"I made you laugh, didn't I? I miss your laugh."





