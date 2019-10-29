Hartmann, Scott Christopher 45, died unexpectedly in his home in Kansas City, MO, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, after a long illness. Scott grew up in Wichita. He was smart, funny, interesting and interested in other people. He loved music, wrote songs, played the guitar, and formed a band. He loved deeply, and was loved by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his step-father, David Utermark and step-mother, Tollie Hartmann. He is survived by his father, Steve Hartmann; mother, Carole Utermark; step-sisters, Vicki Drzik, Sara Salyer, Edie Ariestanto; and step-brother, Timothy Sparr. His funeral will be Nov. 1, 10:30, at St. James Episcopal Church, 3750 E Douglas. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his honor to the Missouri Recovery Network, 221 Metro Drive, Ste. B, Jefferson City, MO 65109.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 29, 2019