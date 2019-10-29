Hartmann, Scott Christopher 45, died unexpectedly in his home in Kansas City, MO, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, after a long illness. Scott grew up in Wichita. He was smart, funny, interesting and interested in other people. He loved music, wrote songs, played the guitar, and formed a band. He loved deeply, and was loved by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his step-father, David Utermark and step-mother, Tollie Hartmann. He is survived by his father, Steve Hartmann; mother, Carole Utermark; step-sisters, Vicki Drzik, Sara Salyer, Edie Ariestanto; and step-brother, Timothy Sparr. His funeral will be Nov. 1, 10:30, at St. James Episcopal Church, 3750 E Douglas. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his honor to the Missouri Recovery Network, 221 Metro Drive, Ste. B, Jefferson City, MO 65109.

