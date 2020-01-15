Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Douglas Ochs. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Ochs, Scott Douglas 63, Executive Vice President, died Friday, January 3, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 3:00 pm, Friday, January 17, 2020, at Abode Venue, 1330 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS. Scott was involved for many years in commercial banking with numerous banks in the Wichita area, including Farm Credit Bank. He had also previously worked as the President of Mountainsmith Outdoor Company and was a former executive at the Coleman Company, where he met his wife, Carole. He was an Eagle Scout and a graduate of Great Bend High School. Scott was an alum of Wichita State University, where he played football. Scott was a board member and former President of Sedgwick County Zoo. He enjoyed motorcycles and was a car enthusiast. Preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Norma Ochs; son, Tucker Ochs. Survived by his wife, Carole Ochs of Peck, KS; daughter, Jennifer Ochs of Boulder, CO; stepson, Chase Downing of Fort Worth, TX; brother, Steve Ochs of Wichita; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with: Sedgwick County Zoo, Scott Ochs Memorial Fund, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd., Wichita, KS 67212; Community Crisis Center, Suicide Prevention, 635 N. Main, Wichita, KS 67203. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at:

