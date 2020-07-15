Fraser, Scott Edward age 72, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas of Lung Disease under the care of The Veterans Administration. Scott was born and raised in Dodge City, Kansas. He is predeceased by parents Kenneth and Bonnie Fraser. He is survived by his brother Knute (Judy) Fraser, son Shayne (Randy Whisnant), daughter Pattie (James) Main, grandchildren Marisa Whisnant, Wesley Main, Chris Main, greatgrandaughter Charlotte Main, niece Monisa Fraser and her daughter Mika Perez. After graduating from Dodge City High School, Scott enlisted in the Navy. He served three tours of combat duty in the rivers of Vietnam. Scott never talked about his experiences during that war, but those years had a profound effect on the rest of his life both emotionally and physically! After Vietnam, Scott moved to Houston and graduated from the University of Houston. He then moved to Wichita, Kansas for a job at Lear Jet in the computer department that lasted 20 years! During those years Scott served on the Valley Center Kansas City Council. He was well known as a highly skilled billiards player, winning many tournaments while stationed in San Diego and later Wichita, Las Vegas and Indianapolis. He was a big fan of WSU Men's Basketball and was for many years a season ticket holder. In his later years he suffered the diabilitating effects of Agent Orange. No service is planned. Private burial will be held at a later date in Dodge City. A Scott E Fraser Memorial has been established at The Wichita Botanical Gardens, 701 Amidon, Wichita, Kansas 67203. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com