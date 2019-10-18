GEUDA SPRINGS-Fields, Scott Loving husband, Scott Lynn Fields, 50, with his wife, Pamela at his side, lost his battle with cancer and went to be with Jesus on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Scott was born on Friday, October 18, 1968, in Wichita, KS to parents, Tom and Sue (Hockett) Fields. He married Pamela Scott on July 15, 1996 in Wichita, KS. Scott had worked as a self-employed antique car restoration specialist. He loved the Kansas City Chiefs and Jesus Christ. Scott is survived by his wife, Pamela of the home; daughters, Theresa of Wellington and Tiffany of Wichita; 9 grandchildren; his parents, Tom and Phyllis of Kechi; his brothers, Richard and Ben; and his sisters, Shannon and Lynette, all of Wichita. He is also survived by his son through Christ, Cline of Arkansas City. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sue Fields. Family will hold a Memorial Service on Monday, October 21 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 1501 Sate Street in Augusta.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2019