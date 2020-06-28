Metzger, Scott Owen Metzger, Scott Owen, 60, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Metzger. Survivors include his mother, Judy Metzger; brothers, Rick Metzger (Thao) and Barry Metzger; nieces, Bethany, Emily, and Katie; and nephew, Jeff. Funeral Service, 1 pm, Monday, June 29, at TAAG (The Assembly at Goddard) Church, 20700 W. Kellogg Drive, Goddard, KS. Viewing will be one hour prior to services. Memorials to: Starkey, Inc. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.