Metzger, Scott Owen Metzger, Scott Owen, 60, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Metzger. Survivors include his mother, Judy Metzger; brothers, Rick Metzger (Thao) and Barry Metzger; nieces, Bethany, Emily, and Katie; and nephew, Jeff. Funeral Service, 1 pm, Monday, June 29, at TAAG (The Assembly at Goddard) Church, 20700 W. Kellogg Drive, Goddard, KS. Viewing will be one hour prior to services. Memorials to: Starkey, Inc. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Viewing
12:00 PM
TAAG (The Assembly at Goddard) Church
JUN
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
TAAG (The Assembly at Goddard) Church
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
