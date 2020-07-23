1/1
Sean Alexander Denning
1996 - 2020
Denning, Sean Alexander Age 23, passed away July 17, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Scott Denning, Kelly (Allen) Shivadecker; siblings, Kayzia (Jesse) Glaze, Cheyenne Shivadecker, Mason Day, Mak Denning, Khalid Shanta, Shannon Denning, Joshua Shanta, Ezariah Frisby, Peyton Shivadecker; niece, Rosabella Glaze. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Steven Denning, Terry Dunn, Sr., Bob Richardson. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Sean's father's house. Contact Scott or Kayzia for more information. To sign a guest book, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Sean’s fathers house
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 22, 2020
Sean visited my home on several occasions for parties that I hosted. I recall him having a rather silly sense of humor and a gentle way about him. Unless of course he was angry with someone or something, in which case he would become as fired up as necessary to let everyone know about it. In our professional lives he always put forth a strong effort into his work and took pride in his abilities. He wasn't one to cross hairs and was definitely willing to call a spade a spade should the situation call for it. He sought my advice on many occasions pertaining to the struggles he dealt with professionally and on occasion, personnally as well. I hope that my words were some comfort to him. I had only just begun to know him, I'm deeply saddened to know that he left this world far too soon. To the family, I wish you peace in your time of grief and I pray that he rest sweetly in the Lord's loving embrace.
Brad Heagler
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Scott. Sorry we can’t attend due to the high risk of the virus. Mary can’t be around people due to past cancer history and I can’t risk getting infected then bringing it home. It’s just a really bad time. Be strong and hang in there. You’re all in our prayers.
Michael Leer
Family
July 22, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Sean. He is a great guy. I will míss him. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Crystal DOSS
Friend
July 21, 2020
I first met Sean at a cookout at another dealers home. I had been out of the casino for better than a year by then, but your son's personality was awesome. He had come over to my house several times after that (my son is a dealer still). My heart goes out to you and all your family.
Mary Childers
Friend
July 21, 2020
Kelly and Allen, I am so sorry to hear of your son's passing. Please accept my deepest condolences and know that you are all in my prayers.
Amanda Gille
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Kelly, oh sweet momma my heart cries with you. My deepest condolences. Please know I'm holding you up in prayer.
Merlinda Castro
Friend
