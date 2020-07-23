Denning, Sean Alexander Age 23, passed away July 17, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Scott Denning, Kelly (Allen) Shivadecker; siblings, Kayzia (Jesse) Glaze, Cheyenne Shivadecker, Mason Day, Mak Denning, Khalid Shanta, Shannon Denning, Joshua Shanta, Ezariah Frisby, Peyton Shivadecker; niece, Rosabella Glaze. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Steven Denning, Terry Dunn, Sr., Bob Richardson. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Sean's father's house. Contact Scott or Kayzia for more information. To sign a guest book, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
