Sean visited my home on several occasions for parties that I hosted. I recall him having a rather silly sense of humor and a gentle way about him. Unless of course he was angry with someone or something, in which case he would become as fired up as necessary to let everyone know about it. In our professional lives he always put forth a strong effort into his work and took pride in his abilities. He wasn't one to cross hairs and was definitely willing to call a spade a spade should the situation call for it. He sought my advice on many occasions pertaining to the struggles he dealt with professionally and on occasion, personnally as well. I hope that my words were some comfort to him. I had only just begun to know him, I'm deeply saddened to know that he left this world far too soon. To the family, I wish you peace in your time of grief and I pray that he rest sweetly in the Lord's loving embrace.

Brad Heagler

Coworker