Sean Fitzgerald McCartney

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sean Fitzgerald McCartney.

JOPLIN, MO-McCartney, Sean Fitzgerald 52, passed away April 11, 2019 after battling ALS. Sean will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend of 18 years, Karen; and his three sons, Sean, Daniel, and Jacob; grandfather to Jackson and uncle to Max a Million; mother, Jeanette; sister, Tracy; and younger brother, Kelly. A Field Project Manager in construction was his job, but also his passion. He completed his Master's degree at Pittsburgh University Kansas.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.