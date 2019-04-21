JOPLIN, MO-McCartney, Sean Fitzgerald 52, passed away April 11, 2019 after battling ALS. Sean will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend of 18 years, Karen; and his three sons, Sean, Daniel, and Jacob; grandfather to Jackson and uncle to Max a Million; mother, Jeanette; sister, Tracy; and younger brother, Kelly. A Field Project Manager in construction was his job, but also his passion. He completed his Master's degree at Pittsburgh University Kansas.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sean Fitzgerald McCartney.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019