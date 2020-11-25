1/1
Sean McDonough
1963 - 2020
Sean McDonough
September 11, 1963 - November 22, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Sean McDonough, 57, Certified Master Farrier, died Sunday, November 22, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Prairie Trail Cowboy Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Sharen McDonough. Survived by his sons, Wesley (Allison) McDonough of Saint George, KS, Timothy (Jessica) McDonough of Sedan, KS; daughter, Kaitlin (Denton) Brown of Dewey, OK; sisters, Molly McDonough of Wichita, Eileen (Greg) Kober of Kansas City, MO, Amanda (Donald) Winchester of Norfolk, VA; granddaughters, Brylee Bascom, Emersyn McDonough; and former wife, Susie McDonough. Memorials have been established with: Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219; American Cancer Society, 236 Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67202. Services in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Prairie Trail Cowboy Church
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
