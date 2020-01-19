Cottner, Seantella Seantella leaves to cherish her memory: mother, Candace Enola Cottner; father, Linwood C. Cottner; brothers, Linwood C. (Lelia) Cottner, Jr., Jerome A. (Amy) Cottner; grandmothers, Julia A. Faucette, Zetta Sims; aunts, Deborah P. Faucette-Morales, Ruth (Guy) Edwards; uncles, Edward (Jeannette) Cottner, Earnest (Myra) Jackson, Donald Cottner; dear friends, Greg and Yvette Harden; and significant other, Tiffany Zangakis (daughters, Abrielle and Brooklyn). Going Home Celebration: 12 noon, Saturday, January 25, 2020, Tabernacle Bible Church. In honor of Seantella Cottner, make payable to Veterans Community Project. Mailing address: Veterans Community Project, 8900 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020