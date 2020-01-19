Seantella Cottner

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Seantella Cottner.
Service Information
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Tabernacle Bible Church
Notice
Send Flowers

Cottner, Seantella Seantella leaves to cherish her memory: mother, Candace Enola Cottner; father, Linwood C. Cottner; brothers, Linwood C. (Lelia) Cottner, Jr., Jerome A. (Amy) Cottner; grandmothers, Julia A. Faucette, Zetta Sims; aunts, Deborah P. Faucette-Morales, Ruth (Guy) Edwards; uncles, Edward (Jeannette) Cottner, Earnest (Myra) Jackson, Donald Cottner; dear friends, Greg and Yvette Harden; and significant other, Tiffany Zangakis (daughters, Abrielle and Brooklyn). Going Home Celebration: 12 noon, Saturday, January 25, 2020, Tabernacle Bible Church. In honor of Seantella Cottner, make payable to Veterans Community Project. Mailing address: Veterans Community Project, 8900 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.