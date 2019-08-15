Selena D. Phillips (1955 - 2019)
Phillips, Selena D. November 29, 1955-August 5, 2019, Retired Rainbows United Supervisor. Funeral Services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at New Zion Baptist Church, Selma, Alabama. Ashley's J.H. Williams and Sons Funeral Home, 1226 Mentor Ave., Selma, Alabama 36702. 334-874-8231. Memorial Service to be held 3:00 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019at Word Of Life Church, 2020 E. Blake, Wichita, KS. Survived by six sisters, Corliss Garner, Linda Garner, Ruby Stephenson, Thomasine Sanders, Shelia Jackson and Versie Phillips; four brothers, Gary, Michael, Anthony Garner and Michael Hobby. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019
