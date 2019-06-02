Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sephronia Marie Atkisson (Burris) Arthaud. View Sign Service Information Culbertson-Smith Mortuary 115 South Seneca Wichita , KS 67213 (316)-265-2646 Send Flowers Notice

Arthaud, Sephronia Marie Atkisson (Burris) 95, Died May 28, 2019. Sephronia was born in Neodesha, KS November 2, 1923. She married John Franklin Atkisson Jr. in May 1942. They had four children. She married Orville Arthaud in July 1984. Sephronia worked for Kansas Crippled Children's Commission for many years. She was involved with music her whole life and was the music director at United Methodist Church and a member of community singing groups. For many years, she was a member of the Jolly Janes Club. She is preceded in death by her parents Gladys and Lester Burris, husband John "Frank" Atkisson Jr., husband Orville Arthaud, daughter Susan Martindale, grandson Donnie Martindale, great grandson Alexander Krchmar, and sister Hazel Thatch. She is survived by her sons John Atkisson, Dan Atkisson (Mary Ann), and Tom Atkisson; grandchildren Ron Atkisson, Sherri Atkisson, Shawna Smith, Joanna Krchmar, and Jeff Atkisson; great- grandchildren Noah Atkisson, Kyler Krchmar, and Katianna Krchmar; sisters Imogene Knofflock, Darlene Smith, Avanell Hasty; brother Duane Burris. Visitation will be Sunday June 2 from 2 to 4 pm at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 South Seneca. Funeral services will be Monday June 3 at 2 pm at Westside United Methodist Church, 1313 W. Lydia St, Wichita, KS.



