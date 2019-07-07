Escalera, Sergio G. age 53, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Tuesday July 2, 2019. Sergio was born December 17, 1965 to Josefina Escalera and Miguel Escalera. Sergio is survived by his spouse, Silvia Escalera; sons, Sergio (Eymi) Escalera and Ismael Escalera; and daughter, Sandra Escalera; father, Miguel Escalera; brothers, Ricardo Escalera and Miguel Escalera and sister, Rafaela Escalera. Sergio was preceded in death by mother, Josefina Escalera. A Rosary service for Sergio will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. A Mass of Christian burial will occur Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Graveside service following at 11:45 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 610 S. Vassar St., Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 7, 2019