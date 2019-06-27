Myers, Seth Thomas 32, employee for Collins Bus passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was a 2005 graduate of Andover Central High and he loved music and working out. Seth is survived by his mother, Lori (Jeff) Schmidt; father, Randy (Tami) Myers; brother, Heath (Mollie Smith) Myers; grandparents, Tom & Peggy Palmer. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a. m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Valley Center Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Valley Center Christian Church, 1801 E. 5th St., Valley Center, Kansas 67147 or Seth's Memorial Fund for Addiction c/o Baker Funeral Home 6100 E. Central, S-208 Wichita, Kansas 67208.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 27, 2019