Bakhtiari, Shahrokh "Shah" Age 73, passed away on April 24, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Hamid and Milad Bakhtiari; two grandchildren, Noor and Reza Bakhtiari; mother, Marzie Sherkat; sister, Shahin Bakhtiari. He was preceded in death by his father, Abdollah Bakhtiari and brother, Touraj "Tony" Bakhtiari. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 6, 2020.