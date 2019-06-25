Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shane Bayless. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

THE WOODLANDS, TX-Bayless, Shane 52, a loving father, son, uncle, and brother passed unto eternal rest surrounded by his loving family and many friends on June 21, 2019, in The Woodlands, TX. His greatest love was for God and his children. Shane had an authentic zest for life and showed incredible generosity to family and friends. Born in Wichita, Kansas February 20, 1967, Shane attended Wichita State University where he received a B.S. in Accounting. He was a very active alumnus and financial supporter of the school as well as a committed "Shockers" fan. Shane was a licensed CPA and held multiple executive positions in the oil and gas industry in both Kansas and Texas. Shane was a member of The Woodlands Church in The Woodlands, TX for more than 10 years. He had a genuine passion for golf as a player and spectator. Shane is survived by his children, McKenna and Addison Bayless of The Woodlands; his parents, Stan and Mary Ellen Bayless of Wichita, KS; his brother, Craig Bayless and spouse, Liz; and sister, Lori Stemple and spouse, Brian of Wichita, KS. He is also survived by his 2 nephews, Jake Bayless of Austin, TX and Brennan Stemple of Wichita, KS; and 2 nieces, Marisa Bayless of Thornton, CO and Morgan Stemple of Louisville, KY. Please join us in celebrating the life of a man who loved his friends and family with all his heart, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. The funeral service will be held at The Woodlands Church Chapel in the Woods, 1 Fellowship Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77384 on June 27th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to The First Tee of Greater Houston

THE WOODLANDS, TX-Bayless, Shane 52, a loving father, son, uncle, and brother passed unto eternal rest surrounded by his loving family and many friends on June 21, 2019, in The Woodlands, TX. His greatest love was for God and his children. Shane had an authentic zest for life and showed incredible generosity to family and friends. Born in Wichita, Kansas February 20, 1967, Shane attended Wichita State University where he received a B.S. in Accounting. He was a very active alumnus and financial supporter of the school as well as a committed "Shockers" fan. Shane was a licensed CPA and held multiple executive positions in the oil and gas industry in both Kansas and Texas. Shane was a member of The Woodlands Church in The Woodlands, TX for more than 10 years. He had a genuine passion for golf as a player and spectator. Shane is survived by his children, McKenna and Addison Bayless of The Woodlands; his parents, Stan and Mary Ellen Bayless of Wichita, KS; his brother, Craig Bayless and spouse, Liz; and sister, Lori Stemple and spouse, Brian of Wichita, KS. He is also survived by his 2 nephews, Jake Bayless of Austin, TX and Brennan Stemple of Wichita, KS; and 2 nieces, Marisa Bayless of Thornton, CO and Morgan Stemple of Louisville, KY. Please join us in celebrating the life of a man who loved his friends and family with all his heart, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. The funeral service will be held at The Woodlands Church Chapel in the Woods, 1 Fellowship Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77384 on June 27th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to The First Tee of Greater Houston https://www.thefirstteegreaterhouston.org/ Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close