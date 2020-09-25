Shane Gannon

October 12, 1972 - September 5, 2020

Rose Hill, Kansas - Shane Gannon of Rose Hill passed away September 5th, 2020. He was predeceased by maternal grandparents Jefferson "Woody" and Bessie White, paternal grandparents William "Billie" and Florence Gannon, one daughter and granddaughter. Shane is survived by his parents Linda and Harold "Barney" Spangler, Bill and Martha Gannon, one sister Shaunda (Cameron) Ecton, one step brother Ron (Kristine) Perry, two step sisters Brenda Perry and Kimberly (Ray) Toupin, two sons, one daughter, one nephew, one niece, several step nephews and step nieces and one great-niece.

Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at the Rose Hill Christian Church, 314 N. Rose Hill Rd., Rose Hill, KS 67133.





