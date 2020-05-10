Miller, Shane Age 50, passed away May 8, 2020. He is survived by his father, Claude Miller and brother, Aaron Miller. He is preceded in death by his mother, Judy Miller and his grandparents. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 10 am 7 pm. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established with ClearPath Hospice, 818 N. Emporia, Wichita, KS 67214.To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.