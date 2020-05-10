Shane Miller
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miller, Shane Age 50, passed away May 8, 2020. He is survived by his father, Claude Miller and brother, Aaron Miller. He is preceded in death by his mother, Judy Miller and his grandparents. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 10 am 7 pm. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established with ClearPath Hospice, 818 N. Emporia, Wichita, KS 67214.To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
10:00 - 7:00 PM
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved