Faure, Shannon Don 53, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. Preceded in death by his father, Joseph Faure and brother, Stuart Faure. A beloved son, brother, father, and friend; his quick wit, love of music, and skill as a pastry chef and baker were unmatched. His kind and generous spirit uplifted everyone who had the joy of knowing him. Please join in celebrating his life at St. James Episcopal Church this Saturday, November 30 at 1pm. Memorials to Victory in the Valley. Share condolences at www.cozinememorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 27, 2019