Hello family. This is Dean Honeycutt. I went to school with Shannon. I first met him at Belmar Elementary school in Amarillo. I went to Shannon’s birthday parties and we played on the same baseball team. What I remember the most about Shannon is his wonderful smile and laughter. He always wanted to make you laugh or pull a prank on you. One time when we were staying the night at his house Shannon “short sheeted” his moms bed sheets. I thought that was so funny. Come to find out his mom was as big a cut up as Shannon was.

So sorry to hear about this. My heart goes out to you and your family.

May the peace of God that is greater than our understanding comfort your heart today.

Dean Honeycutt

Classmate