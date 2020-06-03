Sharp, Shari Lynne 59, born Nov. 23, 1960 of Wichita, KS passed away May 21, 2020. She is predeceased by her dad, Larry Sharp and is survived by her mom, Eileen 'Roths' Sharp; brothers Danny (Laura) and Roger; sisters Cathy, Cindy, Chris Quinlan (Pete), Stacy; daughter Shanda Dorsey; and grandsons Zachery, Alexander and Benjamin Lord. Shari was a fighter of pain and beauty for the joy of truly living life like nobody was watching. Shari was selfless, never complained, saw beauty in all things big or small and never judged. She simply accepted everyone for who they were. She was creative, musically gifted, had a passion for being outdoors, was a giving spirit to every person and animal she met, and cherished her daughter and 3 grandsons. Shari, you and your wonderfully weird sense of humor, love and ability to play air drums like no other will NOT be forgotten. We miss and love you.



