Sharol Lynne GrimesApril 11, 1943 - September 22, 2020Augusta, Kansas - Sharol Lynne Grimes, 77, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, peacefully at home with her family by her side after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.Sharol was born on April 11, 1943 in Great Bend, KS to Lynn and Helen (Davis) Jones. On April 4th 1975, Sharol married Wayne Grimes. Sharol worked in the medical field her entire life and recently retired from Team Vision Surgery Center. She loved animals of all kinds (especially her Yorkie Daysie), shopping, drinking wine, and spending time with her numerous Derby High School friends. Sharol dearly loved her family, but her three granddaughters held an extra special place in her heart.Sharol is survived by her husband Wayne; daughters Kelli (Russell) Miller of Wichita, Karri (Duane) Miller of Towanda; three grandchildren Kelsie (Josh) Mathews of Newton, Kortni Miller (Ethan Latta) of Augusta and Kristin Miller of Wichita; her brother Cliff (Mary) Jones of Little Rock, AR; her sister Kathy (Mike) Hutchinson of Wichita; step-daughter Michelle Grimes of Topeka; step-sons David Grimes of Topeka and Brian Grimes of Ohio.Sharol was preceded in death by her parents Lynn and Helen. .Sharol's family would like to thank Dr. Pavan Reddy at Cancer Center of Kansas and Good Shepherd Hospice for the amazing care they took of their wife, mother and "Meme". They were a true blessing.Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29th at Dunsford Funeral Chapel in Augusta. Burial will follow at the Winfield Veteran's Cemetery, 1208 N. College St, in Winfield.Memorial Contributions can be made to Heartstrings Animal Advocates, 730 NW 34th St., El Dorado, KS 67042 or heartstringsanimaladvocates@gmail.com or left in the care of the Dunsford Funeral Home.