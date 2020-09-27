1/1
Sharol Lynne Grimes
1943 - 2020
Sharol Lynne Grimes
April 11, 1943 - September 22, 2020
Augusta, Kansas - Sharol Lynne Grimes, 77, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, peacefully at home with her family by her side after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
Sharol was born on April 11, 1943 in Great Bend, KS to Lynn and Helen (Davis) Jones. On April 4th 1975, Sharol married Wayne Grimes. Sharol worked in the medical field her entire life and recently retired from Team Vision Surgery Center. She loved animals of all kinds (especially her Yorkie Daysie), shopping, drinking wine, and spending time with her numerous Derby High School friends. Sharol dearly loved her family, but her three granddaughters held an extra special place in her heart.
Sharol is survived by her husband Wayne; daughters Kelli (Russell) Miller of Wichita, Karri (Duane) Miller of Towanda; three grandchildren Kelsie (Josh) Mathews of Newton, Kortni Miller (Ethan Latta) of Augusta and Kristin Miller of Wichita; her brother Cliff (Mary) Jones of Little Rock, AR; her sister Kathy (Mike) Hutchinson of Wichita; step-daughter Michelle Grimes of Topeka; step-sons David Grimes of Topeka and Brian Grimes of Ohio.
Sharol was preceded in death by her parents Lynn and Helen. .
Sharol's family would like to thank Dr. Pavan Reddy at Cancer Center of Kansas and Good Shepherd Hospice for the amazing care they took of their wife, mother and "Meme". They were a true blessing.
Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29th at Dunsford Funeral Chapel in Augusta. Burial will follow at the Winfield Veteran's Cemetery, 1208 N. College St, in Winfield.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Heartstrings Animal Advocates, 730 NW 34th St., El Dorado, KS 67042 or heartstringsanimaladvocates@gmail.com or left in the care of the Dunsford Funeral Home.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory - Augusta
Funeral services provided by
Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory - Augusta
201 East Fifth
Augusta, KS 67010
(316) 775-6363
September 25, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Angela Little
September 25, 2020
Sharol was a wonderful mother-in-law. She welcomed me and my children into the family with such love and kindness! She had strong faith and a passionate love for her family and friends. She has left such a beautiful legacy of how to live life to its fullest! So blessed to have known her. She's forever in our hearts. ❤
Pamela Grimes
Family
September 25, 2020
I know the loss in life is grievous, my condolences & prayers are for everyone.
Paul Greiner
Friend
September 24, 2020
Aunt Sharol was such a great lady and has meant the world to me. I will miss her very much.
Trina Grimes
Family
September 24, 2020
I wish i could of met this beautiful lady Im so sorry for your loss God Bless you all
Shirley Mathews
Friend
