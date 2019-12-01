PRATT-Brehm, Sharon Ann passed away November 27, 2019 at South Wind Home in Pratt after a long battle with cancer and kidney disease. She was 80. Sharon was born October 19, 1939, in Pratt, Kansas, to Harry Edwin "Eddie" Randle, Jr. and Etta Jeanne (Hopkins) Randle. Sharon is survived by her husband, Darrel; two sons, Steve (Mary) Brehm of Pratt, and Doug Brehm of Wichita; two granddaughters, Hannah (Quentin) Jacobson of Pratt, and Ellie Brehm of Pratt; one great-granddaughter, Andromeda Jacobson of Pratt; a sister, Marsha (John) Knack of Topeka; a sister-in-law Shirley (Garry) Baker of Stafford; and many nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Harry Edwin "Pat" Randle III. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family present from 6 to 8 at Larrison Mortuary. Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Marvin Ewertt presiding. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt. Memorials may be made to Pratt County Historical Museum in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Rd. Pratt, KS 67124. Online condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019