BELLE PLAINE-McPherson, Sharon Ann 73. retired Boeing/Spirit employee, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born January 4, 1946 to Hubert and June (Cordes) McKinzie in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her 3 granddaughters. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting and her beloved dog (Jake) and cat (Whiskers). Sharon is survived by her children, Stacey (Chrissy) McPherson and Jeff (Jennifer) McPherson; grandchildren, Raven, Rylee and Raynee McPherson.; sister, Sandy Self; brother-in-law, Bob Self; nephews, Mike Self and Pat Self; nieces, Tabby Rouse and Tegan Gibson; 3 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew. She was preceded in death by both her parents. Memorial Service: 2:00 pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Belle Plaine United Methodist Church 124 E. 10th Ave. Belle Plaine, Kansas 67013. Interment to follow at Belle Plaine Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Wichita Animal Action League PO Box 21401 Wichita KS, 67208.



