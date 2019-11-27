Smith, Sharon D. 62, Secretary for Cleveland Traditional Magnet School, passed away on November 25, 2019. Born in Wichita, KS to Robert and Nellie (Brown) Bushnell. Preceded in death by a brother, Troy Bushnell. Survived by her parents of Andover; husband, Terry of Wichita; sons, Brent (Crystal) Smith of Inman, Joshua Smith of Augusta; daughter, Jennifer (Matthew) Thomas of Wichita; brothers, Todd Bushnell of Andover, Shawn Bushnell of Inman; 9 grandchildren. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, November 29; Service: 11 a.m. Friday, November 29, both at Westview Baptist Church, 1325 S Meridian, Wichita, KS 67213. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, Kansas 67218.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 27, 2019