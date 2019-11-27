Sharon D. Smith

Smith, Sharon D. 62, Secretary for Cleveland Traditional Magnet School, passed away on November 25, 2019. Born in Wichita, KS to Robert and Nellie (Brown) Bushnell. Preceded in death by a brother, Troy Bushnell. Survived by her parents of Andover; husband, Terry of Wichita; sons, Brent (Crystal) Smith of Inman, Joshua Smith of Augusta; daughter, Jennifer (Matthew) Thomas of Wichita; brothers, Todd Bushnell of Andover, Shawn Bushnell of Inman; 9 grandchildren. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, November 29; Service: 11 a.m. Friday, November 29, both at Westview Baptist Church, 1325 S Meridian, Wichita, KS 67213. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, Kansas 67218.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 27, 2019
