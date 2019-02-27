Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon E. (Dunkin) Clemens. View Sign

Clemens, Sharon E. (Dunkin) 72, of Wichita, Kansas passed early in the morning on February 2, 2019. Sharon was born on August 24,1946 to Melvin and Doris (McCoy) Dunkin. She graduated from Sedan High School in 1964 and St. Francis School of Nursing in 1967. She married Joseph Clemens in 1967 and divorced in the mid 70s. Sharon is survived by her son, Jim Clemens (Michelle), daughter, Jo Dunlap (Chris), five grandchildren (Jonathon, Alex, Melanie, Elizabeth, and Michael), sister, Sheryl Bailey, and brothers, Greg (Jean) Dunkin and Jim (Nancy) Dunkin. Sharon worked as a registered nurse from 1967 until her hospitalization the week of her passing. She retired from the Veterans Administration Medical Center. She joined the Independent Order of Odd Fellows as a Rebekah in 1965 and served in all branches of the order on local, state and the international level. A celebration of life and memorial will be held on March 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. by family and ElPaso Rebekah Lodge at 125 E Market, Derby.

