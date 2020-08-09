Heiman, Sharon (Potts) passed away peacefully on July 29 at Regent Park in Wichita. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and her many friends. The first of four children, Sharon was born in Kansas City on September 7, 1942, to Marjorie Frieze Potts and Conrad Potts. In 1946, the family moved to Wichita where Sharon grew up. She graduated from Blessed Sacrament School in 1956 and Mount Carmel Academy, where she was President of the Student Council, in 1960. She attended Kansas State University, where she met her future husband, Richard Heiman of Beloit, Kansas, and graduated in 1964. Sharon and Rich were married at Blessed Sacrament Church in Wichita on June 27, 1964. The couple began life together in Overland Park, Kansas, where Sharon worked as a librarian. In 1971, they moved to Pasadena, California, when Rich became President of Phostoxin, Incorporated. While in California, Sharon and Rich also owned and operated a travel agency and Sharon managed their rental properties.They frequently travelled for business and pleasure to Europe, South America, China and the Caribbean. When Rich died of a sudden heart attack in 1995, Sharon returned to Wichita to be near her family and was re-united with many friends. Sharon was active in numerous non-profit and charitable organizations, including the Wichita Center for the Arts, Wichita Art Museum, Red Cross, Wichita Mental Health Association, Guadalupe Clinic, the Agatharians, POE, and the Wichita Historical Society. She attended Saint Thomas Aquinas Church. Sharon loved travelling, visiting art galleries, going to good restaurants, and having a glass of good wine Sharon was a loving wife, a kind and thoughtful daughter, and a loyal sister. She was pre-deceased by her father and mother as well as her brother, Tom, and sister, Dianne. She is survived by her sister, Janet Potts and her husband Alan Coffey of Falls Church, Virginia, and two nephews, Michael Potts of Salida, Colorado, and Ryan Potts of Wichita. Due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, there will be no formal funeral service. The family will have a memorial gathering later to properly celebrate Sharon's life. Those who would like to be notified of this gathering may send an email to janetpotts@msn.com