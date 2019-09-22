Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Jean Thom. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Thom, Sharon Jean (Kiel) age 78, passed from this life to the next on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. She was raised in Goodland, Kansas and earned degrees from both Fort Hays State and Wichita State Universities. After meeting and marrying Bob Thom in 1964, they built a joyful life together that was characterized by love, integrity, and faithfulness. She taught business classes at Derby High School, taking a 12-year break in her career to raise her children while they were young. Sharon helped provide for the family, industriously sewing, putting up home-grown produce for winters, cooking, and creating a welcoming home. Sharon loved belonging to groups who worked together to make a difference in the lives of others or to learn new things. She maintained lasting relationships with friends made in school and college, work, church, Harmonettes, PEO, Hand-In-Hand Sunday School Class, Mission Teams, Bridge Club, Investment Club, and international exchange students hosted in the home. After retirement, Sharon invested her heart, time and energy in mission work, Bible study, and helping friends and neighbors. Most of all, she enjoyed caring for and being with her family. Sharon is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Thom; and her parents, Theron and Eloise Kiel. Sharon is survived by her children, Erica (Deje) Glassburn, Kristin (Jason) Kinder, and Brian (Megan) Thom; her grandchildren Justin, Samuel, Jacob, Julia, Eloise, and Eila; and cousin Byron (Donny) Jones. Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, September 28th at First United Methodist Church - Wichita 330 N. Broadway Wichita, Kansas 67202. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church of Wichita Missions Department.



