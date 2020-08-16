1/1
Sharon Joyce (Carlisle) May
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May, Sharon Joyce (Carlisle) Former bookkeeper, born February 25, 1938, passed away August 9, 2020. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., Sat., Aug. 22 at Baker Funeral Home, 100 S Cedar, Valley Center, KS. Survived by husband, Philip L. May; daughter, Lisa (Russ) Baxter; son-in-law, Doug Clark; grandchildren, Dallas Huebert, Brett (Kristin) Baxter, Bryan Baxter; great-grandchildren, Blake Huebert, Morgan Huebert, Brooklyn Huebert, Dylan Nobert; brother, Richard (Maria) Carlisle, Cecil (Margarita) Carlisle; sister-in-law, Nevell Carlisle; half-sisters, Rita (Don) Johnson, Reba Ludwick. Preceded in death by parents, William Carlisle & Helen Woelk; daughter, Lana (May) Clark; brother, Victor Carlisle. A memorial has been established with Pulmonary Hypertension Association. Entrusted to Baker Funeral Home www.bakerfhvc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center
100 S. CEDAR
Valley Center, KS 67147
316-755-2731
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved