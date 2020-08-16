May, Sharon Joyce (Carlisle) Former bookkeeper, born February 25, 1938, passed away August 9, 2020. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., Sat., Aug. 22 at Baker Funeral Home, 100 S Cedar, Valley Center, KS. Survived by husband, Philip L. May; daughter, Lisa (Russ) Baxter; son-in-law, Doug Clark; grandchildren, Dallas Huebert, Brett (Kristin) Baxter, Bryan Baxter; great-grandchildren, Blake Huebert, Morgan Huebert, Brooklyn Huebert, Dylan Nobert; brother, Richard (Maria) Carlisle, Cecil (Margarita) Carlisle; sister-in-law, Nevell Carlisle; half-sisters, Rita (Don) Johnson, Reba Ludwick. Preceded in death by parents, William Carlisle & Helen Woelk; daughter, Lana (May) Clark; brother, Victor Carlisle. A memorial has been established with Pulmonary Hypertension Association. Entrusted to Baker Funeral Home www.bakerfhvc.com