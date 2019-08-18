Oakman, Sharon K. 76, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was born September 6, 1942 to Wilson and Alta (Andrews) Reynolds in Lamar, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry Oakman; and siblings, Gary Reynolds and Alta Jean Reynolds. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Tim) Schmidt; step-children, Mark Oakman and Kathi Smith; grandchildren, Elijah Schmidt, Mark Oakman, Jr., and Elizabeth Stephens; and many caring and loving cousins. Memorial Service: 11 am, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caring Hands Humane Society, 1400 SE 3rd St, Newton, KS 67114 or Heartland Home Health Care & Hospice, 2872 N Ridge Rd #122, Wichita, KS 67205. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019