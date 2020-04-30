Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Kay Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

WINFIELD-Brown, Sharon Kay 74, Winfield, died April 28, 2020. Sharon was born in Winfield on September 29, 1945 to Clarence and Ione Brown of Burden. She grew up in Burden, graduating from Burden High School on May 21, 1964. After graduation, Sharon worked in Winfield for a short time before moving to Marietta, Georgia with her sister Gwen and family. After returning to Kansas, she lived in Wichita. She worked at Wesley Medical Center. She also attended Wichita Area Technical Collage, receiving certificates in the Geriatric Aide Program in November 2001 and in the Home Health Aide Program in October 2002. Sharon also worked for several Home Health agencies in Wichita. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ione Brown, sisters, Wilma I Brown Holroyd and Gwendolyn Brown Leitch, and a brother Wayne "Pete" Brown. She is survived by nieces Virginia Holroyd Maas, Hoskins, NE; Carol Holroyd Smith, Augusta; Kim Leitch Berry, Woodstock, GA; Laura Leitch Smith, Anaheim, CA; Toni Leitch Bolton, Savannah, GA; brother-in-law William Leitch, Pooler, GA; great-nieces and great-nephews; and several cousins. Cremation has been effected. Graveside services at Burden Cemetery. Miles Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. Memorial in Sharon's name for Harry Hynes Hospice. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.

