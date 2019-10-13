Sharon Kay (Stearns) McCampbell (1945 - 2019)
  • "Miss her already ..... prayers your way ! She was a special..."
    - Karla Zerr
  • "Thinking of you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Sally Kerns
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Richard and Linda Thoman
Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita
3424 E. 21st Street N.
Wichita, KS
67208
(316)-686-7311
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita
3424 E. 21st Street N.
Wichita, KS 67208
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita
3424 E. 21st Street N.
Wichita, KS 67208
McCampbell, Sharon Kay (Stearns) 74, passed away October 7, 2019. She was born in Wichita, KS on April 15, 1945. Sharon is preceded in death by her loving parents Percy A. and Mary Ellen Stearns. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Keith F. McCampbell; two sons, Cameron A. (Christine) McCampbell of Burke, VA & Trevor K. (Indika) McCampbell of Overland Park, KS; and two grandchildren, Connor A. & Cennagh A. McCampbell. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Then also join us for a Celebration of Life service that will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Old Mission Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 13, 2019
