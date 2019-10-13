McCampbell, Sharon Kay (Stearns) 74, passed away October 7, 2019. She was born in Wichita, KS on April 15, 1945. Sharon is preceded in death by her loving parents Percy A. and Mary Ellen Stearns. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Keith F. McCampbell; two sons, Cameron A. (Christine) McCampbell of Burke, VA & Trevor K. (Indika) McCampbell of Overland Park, KS; and two grandchildren, Connor A. & Cennagh A. McCampbell. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Then also join us for a Celebration of Life service that will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Old Mission Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 13, 2019