Spunaugle, Sharon Kay 80, Santa Fe Trail Transportation Company secretary and general clerk, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Visitation, 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, at Downing & Lahey West. Funeral Service, 1 p.m., Thursday, October 24, at West Heights United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Harrison and Grace Hooper; husband, Paul Spunaugle, Sr.; brother, Eldo Hooper; sister, Evelyn Romkee. Survivors: sons, Bill (Diane) Spunaugle, Jr. and Scott Spunaugle; daughter-in-law, Kim Spunaugle; grandchildren, Brian (Amanda) Spunaugle, Stephanie Spunaugle, Jessica (Stuart) Busenitz, Carol (Zac) Wiebe, Kaleb (Abby) Spunaugle; great-grandkids, Hadley, Maddox, Ryker, Connor, Kaiden and Tinley. Memorial established with West Heights United Methodist Church, 745 N. Westlink, Wichita, KS 67212. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 22, 2019