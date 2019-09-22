Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Kay Surritte. View Sign Service Information Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita 3424 E. 21st Street N. Wichita , KS 67208 (316)-686-7311 Send Flowers Notice

Surritte, Sharon Kay 73, of Jefferson, LA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday morning, September 14, 2019, while being cared for by Hospice, with her daughter by her side. She was born to the late Lawrence and Maxine Welch, Aug. 10, 1946, in Wichita, Kansas. Sharon graduated from Wichita Southeast High School in 1964. She married John F. Surritte in 1965. His career with the United States Postal Service allowed the family to move often and enjoy life in many different areas of the country. Sharon was an incredible wife, mother, secretary and manager of the family. She organized moving the family seven times while married to John, until they divorced in 1993. Sharon is survived by two children: Michelle Surritte-Armbruster of Jefferson, LA and Todd Surritte of St. Charles, IL. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Lily and Luke Surritte and Jacob Tiani-Surritte of St. Charles, IL and by her brother and his wife: David and Penne' Welch of Wichita, Kansas. Sharon was an accomplished Secretary for 44 years. At the age of 46, Sharon moved back to Wichita to be close to her beloved mother, father and brother. It was here that she became a secretary to the Dean at Wichita East High School where she would work until she retired at the age of 62. She loved her job, the people she worked with and the students she cared for. The students loved her as well because no matter what had landed them in the Dean's office; she was kind, loving and always had treats. I'm sure many of the kids are better adults today because of the unconditional love she showed them. During her time in Wichita, Sharon also helped her mother care for her father who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. They got to spend lots of time together, creating wonderful memories before he passed in July of 2000. Unfortunately, Sharon too was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2010, a year after her retirement. With the financial assistance from both her ex-husband, John and his wife Linda of 25 years and her son, Todd; Michelle was able to enjoy life with her mother for the next 9 years. She was cared for in the home of her daughter, Michelle and her husband, John W. Armbruster IV from 2011 until her passing. Services will be entrusted to Old Mission Mortuary and Wichita Park Cemetery, 3424 E. 21st St. N, Wichita, KS 67208, at a later date. Website:

