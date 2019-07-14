CLEARWATER-Bolin, Sharon L. age 75, full time mom, grandma, and wife, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. Services, 10am, Wed, First Christian Church, Clearwater. Preceded by 1st husband, Tony Napier; son, Jeremy Napier; parents, Bernard and Betty (Hayes) Hamilton. Survivors: husband, Jerry; sons, Christopher (Kathy) Napier of Clearwater, Kelly (Bridget) Bolin of Louisburg, KS; daughter, Tracey VanFleet of Wichita; sister, Carolyn Schloss of St. Louis, MO; 4 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: Wichita Audubon Society, PO Box 47607, Wichita, KS 67201. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 14, 2019