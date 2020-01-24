Kupfersmith, Sharon L. 82, of Valley Center, KS went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wed., Jan. 22, 2020 in Wichita. Sharon was born the daughter of Robert and Viola Holt on October 12, 1937 in Pittsburg, KS. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St., Wichita. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Riverlawn Christian Church, 4243 N. Meridian Ave., Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Riverlawn Christian Church, Children's Ministries.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 24, 2020