Sharon L. Kupfersmith (1937 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon L. Kupfersmith.
Service Information
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS
67203
(316)-943-2929
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS 67203
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Riverlawn Christian Church
4243 N. Meridian Ave
Wichita, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Kupfersmith, Sharon L. 82, of Valley Center, KS went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wed., Jan. 22, 2020 in Wichita. Sharon was born the daughter of Robert and Viola Holt on October 12, 1937 in Pittsburg, KS. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St., Wichita. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Riverlawn Christian Church, 4243 N. Meridian Ave., Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Riverlawn Christian Church, Children's Ministries.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 943-2929
funeral home direction icon