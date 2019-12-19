Rinehart, Sharon Lynn 39, passed away on December 15, 2019. She enjoyed soccer and football in her youth, she loved all types of music and dancing, but most of all she loved her children. She is survived by her four children, Logan James, Darian Bray, Christopher Davis and Tyron Davis; mother, Connie; two sisters, Shawna Rinehart and Shannon Roland; and her brother, Buddy Rinehart. She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Rinehart Jr. Memorial Service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 19, 2019