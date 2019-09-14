DERBY-Mann, Sharon Lynn Troy 72, passed away peacefully Friday, September 6th, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Bellevue, Washington on June 18, 1947 to Virgil and Joan Kelley. Sharon worked many years at Spirit and Boeing. Sharon is survived by her children, Kelley Cain (Jason) and Daron Mann; three grandchildren, Gage Cain, Mahlia and Delainey Mann. There will be a memorial service held in her honor at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, located at 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby, Kansas 67037, on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Humane Society 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita KS 67219.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 14, 2019