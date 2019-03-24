Mason, Sharon M. 76, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Thursday March 14, 2019 in Omaha, NE. Sharon was born on April 8, 1942 in Lyons, Kansas and raised in Ellinwood, Kansas. Preceded in death by infant daughter; parents Elbert and Matilda; brother; Donald, and husband Leroy Lawrence. Survived by son; Brent Cottrell, son; Michael and Stacee Cottrell, daughter; Connie and Wayne Bodine, 18 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, special friend; Rod Mach, and beloved family and friends. Sharon was dedicated to family, her dogs, and as a professional of Beechcraft/Raytheon serving as Corporate Cashier before retirement. A Celebration of Life service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday March 30, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Victory in the Valley, 3755 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67218.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019