Rackham, Sharon Rae 76 born 08/04/1943 died 06/30/2020 Preceded in death by parents Paul Sr. & Edith Grigsby, brother Paul Grigsby Jr., daughters Patricia & Sandra Dunn, & son Christopher Rackham. Survived by her loving husband of 33 years Robert Rackham Jr., Children: Linda Knoblauch, Phillip (Pauline) Dunn, Rene (Brent) Lies, Greg Rackham, Christina (Mark) Annen, Nikki (Scott) Mueller, & Forrest (Kelley) Rackham. Sister in laws Dorothy Norman, Pam (Rod) Jackson, Judi Dunn, & Diane Wiser. She leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, & nephews. Graveside funeral July 17th, 2020, 10:00 am at White Chapel Cemetery 1806 N. Oliver, Wichita, KS. 67208

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 8, 2020.
