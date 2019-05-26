Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon S. Stout "Susie" Forker. View Sign Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435 Send Flowers Notice

LEAWOOD-Forker, Sharon S. "Susie" Stout age 81, of Leawood, KS, formerly of Wichita, KS, slipped her earthly form on Monday, May 13, 2019. She left behind a multitude of grateful and loving family and friends. Susie is survived by her loving husband, Alan Forker, for whom she expressed her love daily over their 59-year marriage. She is also survived by her brother, Byron G. Joe Stout, III; her daughters, Jennifer Forker and Julia Sobek; and son, Jeff Forker, and all their families. Susie is preceded in death by her parents, Elmina and Byron G. Stout, Jr. Susie graduated from Wichita East high School in 1955. She met the love of her life, Alan, at Kansas University, where she was a Phi Beta Kappa. Susie was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and Homecoming Queen of 1956. She graduated in 1959. A Memorial Service will be held at Church of the Resurrection - Wesley Chapel, in Leawood, KS on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 1:00 pm. Memorial donations to at . View extended obituary and share condolences at



